Ms. Zaria Stapleton, a student of St. Augustine’s College, presented copies of her books, ‘Twins of Stapledon Gardens,’ ‘The Cookie Crumbler,’ and ‘The Butterfly Effect’ to Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt during a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General, July 3, 2024.