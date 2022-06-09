Yung Miami Grills Diddy On 1st Episode Of New Podcast ‘Caresha Please’

Yung Miami gets a chance to grill her rumored boyfriend Diddy on the first episode of her new podcast, Caresha Please.

The pair are yet to confirm their relationship, but it seems that nothing needs to be said as Diddy is a man of action, and he’s putting his boo on.

On Wednesday, Diddy’s multimedia company REVOLT TV announced that the City Girls rapper has her podcast series ‘Caresha Please’ coming and a teaser released showed none other than the former Bad Boy rapper being the first host for the show.

The first episode is premiering on Thursday, June 9 at 5 PM, and will see Diddy in the hot seat with Yung Miami, whose government is also Caresha.

He’s not spared any of the awkward questions fans are interested in, including all the details about his romantic life, his new label, and his present “passion project helping to bring back R&B,” the recently launched Love Records.

In a statement, Caresha Brownlee shared the concept of the show.

“Be ready to be entertained, you never know who may pop up, all things go on Caresha Please. Nothing is off limits.”

The statement also included a note from Diddy under his title as founder and chairman of REVOLT.

“REVOLT is about giving a platform to the most authentic and disruptive voices in Hip Hop that move the culture. Yung Miami is not only a superstar artist, but she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective women around the world can relate to, which is why I’m excited to bring her podcast to life.”

The show will be executive produced by Yung Miami, Diddy and Quality Films.

While the episode hinted that she and Diddy would speak about their friendship, she and Diddy have been linked over the past 12 months and have also been seen enjoying vacations and parties together.

Neither has confirmed a relationship.