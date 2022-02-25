Youth Minister issues challenge to young men during annual conference in GB
By Andrew Coakley
Feb 25, 2022 – 12:46:46 PM
THANK YOU MINISTER – Founder of Reach Out Youth Organization, Dudley Seide (right) presented Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. Mario Bowleg with a plaque as a token of thanks for the Minister’s address at the 15th annual Boys to Men Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in Tabernacle Baptist Church.
(BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)
FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon.
Mario Bowleg threw out a challenge to a church filled with boys and
young men: “You could be a thermostat, or you could be a thermometer. A
thermostat controls its environment and a thermometer adapts to its
environment. So, the question is, which one you will be?”
During
the opening of the 15th Annual Boys to Men Conference, which was held at
Tabernacle Baptist Church on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, Minister
Bowleg told the boys gathered for the conference that they had the power
to determine their destiny and have some say in what happens to them in
their lives.
He reminded them that every decision they make in their
lives will determine their future, no matter if those decisions are
good or bad. While the Youth Minister admonished the boys and young men
that their future is in their own hands, he reminded them that God also
has a role to play in that future.
The Minister encouraged the
boys and young men not to become discouraged even when doors or
opportunities are closed in front of them. These times, he said, are
sometimes God’s way of leading in the right direction.
ADDRESSING CONFERENCE – Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. Mario Bowleg was the special guest speaker at the 15th annual Boys to Men Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Tabernacle Church. Minister Bowleg told the boys and young men that their future was in their hands.
“Don’t get discouraged, because that’s life. That means you will end up where you are supposed to be, not where you want to be.”
“You
must understand and know your purpose in life,” said Minister Bowleg.
“If you don’t understand and know your purpose in this life, then my
brothers, you will never know where you’re going.
“Understanding
your purpose in life is knowing where your passion lies and in what you
do best. Whether you’re an artist, a musician, athlete, good at
mechanics, carpentry, whatever it is, once you understand your purpose,
you will live a fulfilled life.”
He noted that the conference was
right on track in helping to address some of the issues and concerns
which young men in the country face on a daily basis. This year’s
conference featured other speakers, including Norris Bain, Deputy
Director of Sports in the Northern Bahamas; Mr. Dudley Seide, Jr., of
Gateway church in Bimini and Youth Pastor of Calvary temple, Pastor
Bruce Russell.
