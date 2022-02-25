Youth Minister issues challenge to young men during annual conference in GB

By Andrew Coakley

Feb 25, 2022 – 12:46:46 PM

THANK YOU MINISTER – Founder of Reach Out Youth Organization, Dudley Seide (right) presented Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. Mario Bowleg with a plaque as a token of thanks for the Minister’s address at the 15th annual Boys to Men Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in Tabernacle Baptist Church.

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon.

Mario Bowleg threw out a challenge to a church filled with boys and

young men: “You could be a thermostat, or you could be a thermometer. A

thermostat controls its environment and a thermometer adapts to its

environment. So, the question is, which one you will be?”

During

the opening of the 15th Annual Boys to Men Conference, which was held at

Tabernacle Baptist Church on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, Minister

Bowleg told the boys gathered for the conference that they had the power

to determine their destiny and have some say in what happens to them in

their lives.

He reminded them that every decision they make in their

lives will determine their future, no matter if those decisions are

good or bad. While the Youth Minister admonished the boys and young men

that their future is in their own hands, he reminded them that God also

has a role to play in that future.

The Minister encouraged the

boys and young men not to become discouraged even when doors or

opportunities are closed in front of them. These times, he said, are

sometimes God’s way of leading in the right direction.

ADDRESSING CONFERENCE – Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. Mario Bowleg was the special guest speaker at the 15th annual Boys to Men Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Tabernacle Church. Minister Bowleg told the boys and young men that their future was in their hands.



“Don’t get discouraged, because that’s life. That means you will end up where you are supposed to be, not where you want to be.”

“You

must understand and know your purpose in life,” said Minister Bowleg.

“If you don’t understand and know your purpose in this life, then my

brothers, you will never know where you’re going.

“Understanding

your purpose in life is knowing where your passion lies and in what you

do best. Whether you’re an artist, a musician, athlete, good at

mechanics, carpentry, whatever it is, once you understand your purpose,

you will live a fulfilled life.”

He noted that the conference was

right on track in helping to address some of the issues and concerns

which young men in the country face on a daily basis. This year’s

conference featured other speakers, including Norris Bain, Deputy

Director of Sports in the Northern Bahamas; Mr. Dudley Seide, Jr., of

Gateway church in Bimini and Youth Pastor of Calvary temple, Pastor

Bruce Russell.

