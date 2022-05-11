‘Youth in Parliament’ initiative returns

Nassau, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture on Monday launched the return of ‘Youth Parliament Week,’ which runs May 9th-13th.

On hand with welcoming remarks was Mrs. Carla Brown-Roker, Youth Coordinator/Grand Bahama Office and Program Leader, to introduce the event. Mrs. Lauren-Ashley Heastie, Youth Officer, listed the itinerary of events throughout the week, and the areas the participants represented.

Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture, the Hon. Minister Mario Bowleg expressed relief and joy at the return of Youth in Parlaiment after its two-year pandemic hiatus. Also in attendance to bring remarks were Sandena Neely and Eletavious Johnson, both former participants of Youth In Parliament, who gave guidelines, requirements and useful tips from past experiences: they looked forward to the week of enlightenment and deeper understanding of the arena of politics in The Bahamas. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford)



Hon. Min. Mario Bowleg





Carla Brown-Roker





Sandena Neely





Lauren-Ashley Heastie





Eltavious Johnson



