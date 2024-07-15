Young Writer

At just seventeen years old, Zaria Stapleton, has already authored three books. The sale of the books are in aid of Stapleton’s education.

According to Zaria’s mother, Maryam Stapleton, the books are in memory of Vera Chase, past President of Commonwealth Writers. “If it wasn’t for Ms. Vera Chase, Zaria would have never known what her capabilities were. Vera Chase would constantly call St. Francis Joseph everyday ensuring that they submit their writing,” she said.

Zaria’s books are entitled, Twins of Stapleton Gardens, The Butterfly Effect and The Cookie Crumbler. She said, “I feel like I’ve hit a different spectrum for different readers. I haven’t missed any mark. The money that I get from these books is going to help me with my college fund and then if there’s excess money there’s a chance of me donating it.”

Maryam called her daughter’s work very unique. She highlighted that The Butterfly Effect was written in ten minutes. “It speaks the story of domestic violence from the males perspective. A lot of times our men suffer in silence.”

Stapleton’s book were recently on display at a creative fair.