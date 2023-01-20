Young Thug’s Attorney Addresses Alleged Drug Deal In Court Caught On Camera

Young Thug’s lawyer says that the rapper had no knowledge about the alleged Percocet pill he was given while in court.

On Thursday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released a video showing an exchange between Grammy-winning artist Young Thug and his co-defendant and Kahlieff Adams in an exchange. Prosecutors made a motion to the court alleging that Young Thug and Adams had “conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction” during the court hearing.

The motion, which sought clarification of the record, alleged that Adams “stood up from his chair (…) and walked unattended” to Young Thug before handing him one Percocet pill. The judge later allowed the surveillance video to be shared, which showed the moment Adams got up and walked to Thug and handed something to him. In a split second, a deputy approaches Thug, who hands over what he had in his hand.

The video is not clear enough to see what was handed over, and Young Thug’s attorney says that his client has done nothing wrong as he was not expecting Adams to do what he did, and he also cooperated with authorities immediately.

“The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom one yesterday,” Keith Adams, an attorney speaking for Young Thug, said.

The attorney continued, “One of the co-defendants on his way to the restroom attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams who immediately turned it over to the deputy. He did not know what it was. We don’t know what it is, did not know what it was, turned it over to the deputy right away. The deputies took action,” the attorney said.

The lawyer also shared that Adams was searched and later taken to the hospital after being suspected of swallowing contraband.

According to WSB-TV, Adams had Percocet, marijuana, tobacco, and other contraband on his person, which deputies found “wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to mask the odor of the marijuana.”

As a result of the incident, the court session had to be suspended for the day. Judge Ural Glanville addressing the court, mentioned the incident and explained the reason for jury selection being delayed.

In the meantime, this would be the third incident within a week that deputies have caught defendants being smuggled contraband. Last week, one defendant was found with marijuana in his show, while in another incident, rapper Yak Gotti was found with tobacco and rolling papers. His mother, who brought him the clothes within which the rolling papers were found, has since been arrested.