Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Baby Named Witnesses in YFN Lucci Rico Trial

Rapper YFN Lucci’s trial might be progressing as two new developments surfaced on Thursday that the rapper has been offered a plea deal and that his arch-enemies Young Thug and Gunna have been added as witnesses along with 4PF rapper Lil Baby.

Documents shared online by a YSL updates page but not independently verified by prosecutors or reporters covering the trial say that the rapper has been offered a plea deal for 20 years. He is facing several charges, including manslaughter in which police say, when cops arrested him, a dead body was found in his vehicle, five counts of violating the RICO act by participating in gang activities and violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, six counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

It’s unclear if this latest plea deal is current or a past deal as there were reports that he was offered a plea deal from last year December. The rapper’s lawyer, Drew Findling, had denied that the rapper would be testifying in the YSL Rico trial, and in January, he also said the rapper had refused to accept service as the state attempted to subpoena him as a witness in the trial.

In the meantime, the state appears to be advancing its case against Lucci and has listed dozens of witnesses, including Young Thug, Gunna and Lil Baby, and even the rapper’s jeweler, Wafi Lalani.

The latest development with the YFN, also called Young Fly N***a, trial runs parallel to the ongoing YSL case. Both cases are built on allegations that they were rival gangs that committed dozens of retaliatory offenses, including murder, since 2015.

The offenses against Young Thug start with the murder of Lucci’s manager Donovan Thomas who was killed in 2016. The District Attorney says that the car that was used to kill the manager was rented in Young Thug’s name. The shooting at Lucci’s house and his attack in Cobb County jail were reportedly made by the YSL gang, prosecutors alleged.

If the D.A is successful in getting the men to testify against each other, evidence from one trial would likely be admissible in another, and even though the likes of Gunna received a plea deal, his fifth amendment right against incrimination will only protect him from prosecution, not his YSL compatriots.

It’s unclear what stage the YFN trial is at, but the YSL trial has begun with jury selection.

The substantive trial is not set to begin for another few months.