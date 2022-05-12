Young Thug, Gunna Denied Bond, Feds File 7 New Charges Against YSL Rapper

Young Thug and Gunna were both denied bond as authorities moves forward with a massive Rico case against the prominent YSL members.

Young Thug was slapped with seven (7) felony charges on Wednesday in a separate case that police are building against him.

The rapper was denied bond on Wednesday when he appeared at Fulton County Court, where the new charges were disclosed by prosecutors. According to the District Attorney’s office, the new felony charges stem from guns and other evidence police retrieved from his residence during a raid when he was arrested on Monday, May 9.

Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, is already charged with two counts under the Young Slime Life RICO case for participating in a street gang and conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

During the court hearing, his attorney, Brian Steel, noted that his client is “[not] responsible for any type of crime.”

According to news reports, the new felony charges are not being added to his RICO case as of yet but is a separate and second case.

The seven charges were dropped following a search of his home after his arrest in furtherance of the police investigation that he is a founder of the criminal enterprise, YSL.

During the search, prosecutors say that a large quantity of drugs and several different firearms including high powered weapons.

The new charges he is facing are:

possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,

violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act – possession of a Schedule III, IV or V

Controlled Substance with intent to distribute,

Possession of firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, or silencer

Unlawful for person employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity

Unlawful for person employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity

So far, prosecutors say that a “decision has not been made yet as to whether those new charges will be added to the RICO case where the rapper is accused of committing more than a dozen offences contrary to the RICO Act which includes attempted murder, theft by receiving stolen property, conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, conspiring with another street gang leader to kill other gang members, terroristic threats, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, among others.

Meanwhile, Young Thug was denied bond when he appeared in court on Wednesday as prosecutors successfully argued that he was not only a flight risk but also that there was a risk he could interfere in the larger RICO case if released and could commit further felonies.

The judge, in particular, noted that the rapper had an outstanding four-year-old drug case in DeKalb County, which were the same charges he is now facing despite his attorneys offering an explanation for why that case was still going on.

Steel added that there is “not a scintilla of evidence” that Thug “has done anything to try to obstruct justice or try to hinder people from turning themselves in or being arrested.”

He added that the “Hot” rapper is “the Babe Ruth of the musical industry,” and is a well-known rapper who has traveled locally and internationally.

However, the judge noted, “he has a lot of support outside the state of Georgia, it might be hard to get him back to the state.”

A date for his bond hearing in the RICO case was not set, and his next court date has also not been disclosed. The rapper had appeared before a judge who had read him his caution rules and acknowledged he was represented by attorney steel, who she said would be able to make an application for bond once that date was set.

Both Young Thug and Gunna are currently held without bond in a Fulton County jail.