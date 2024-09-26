Young Dolph’s Killer Justin Johnson Shares Message After Guilty Verdict

Young Dolph’s murder trial concluded with a guilty verdict for accused killer Justin Johnson.

A 12-panel jury returned the guilty verdict on Thursday (September 26, 2024) in a trial that saw many plot twists. Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in Memphis while buying cookies at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on November 17, 2021. Nearly three years after his death his family is finally getting some justice.

According to Fox13 Memphis, Judge Jennifer Mitchell sentenced Johnson to life in prison for the crime of first-degree murder. He was also found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun for which he will be sentenced in November.

During the trial, Johnson’s co-defendant Cornelius Smith, testified against him telling the court that he and Johnson killed Young Dolph in a $100,000 hit job. He alleges that Anthony Mims, also known as Big Jook, who is the brother of CMG rapper Yo Gotti, put out the hit job. Big Jook was shot dead on January 13, 2024, in a shooting incident outside the Perignons Restaurant in Memphis in what appears to be a retaliation for Dolph’s killing. Smith said he ended up getting paid only $800 out of the promised $40,000 he was set to be paid.

In a message posted on his Instagram account, Johnson, who also goes by the name Straight Drop, shows no remorse. “These ni—s taking criminal responsibility l’m taking street responsibility regardless l’m foreva the biggest they can throw away the keys before I ever eat da cheese,” he wrote in an IG Story post.

Mugshots of Justin Johnson, Cornelius Smith

A third suspect, Hernandez Govan, who Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman said received $10,000 for his part in the murder for hire, did not testify in the trial. The defense attorney for Johnson says Govan was given a Proffer Agreement for his cooperation with prosecutors in the case.

In the meantime, Young Dolph’s partner and mother of his children, Mia Jaye, released a statement thanking prosecutors and the public for working diligently to secure justice for the late Paper Route Empire rapper.

“Today’s verdict brings relief and restores my confidence in the justice system. On behalf of my children, family and myself, I would like to thank law enforcement, the prosecution, and everyone involved for their diligent work in presenting the facts that led to this conviction. We are also grateful to the public for standing with us and advocating for accountability throughout this process,” Mia Jaye wrote.

She continues, “The past three years, marked by the loss of Adolph and the events leading to the trial, have been incredibly frustrating. My faith has been tested, but Adolph’s tragic execution has only strengthened my resolve to fight for justice – not only for him but for all Black men.”

Mia Jaye

“This is just the beginning of our journey toward achieving full justice for Adolph, and we will patiently suppor the unfolding of that process.”

