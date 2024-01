The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Bahamian Entertainer Jamie Fyne, 21, has launched a new magazine called Bahamag. Fyne sat down with ZNS News and explained the premise of his publication. He said, “Bahamag Magazine is a promotional magazine that aims and reveals Bahamian trendsetters and entrepreneurs of businesses upcoming and already established.” The Editor In Chief says the magazine will […]