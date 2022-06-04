YFN Lucci’s Attorney Quotes Bob Marley Lyrics In Calling Young Thug YSL Rico Case ‘Racist’

YFN Lucci’s attorney quotes one of Bob Marley’s most famous lyrics in driving home his message that Young Thug and Gunna’s YSL Rico case is “completely racist.”

Most avid hip-hop fans are closely following the Rico case against rappers Young Thug and Gunna. The two rappers are facing RICO charges along with several other men in a case where the state is trying to prove that all the defendants are involved in gang activity.

They specifically want to prove that all those on trial are in some way connected to a gang known as Young Stoner Life or simply YSL. Both rappers have remained behind bars as they have been denied any bond.

TMZ recently caught up with YFN Lucci‘s attorney, Drew Findling. They asked him if he believed the rappers would get out on their charges, to which he replied, “What I think is that we’ve exaggerated what gangs are in Atlanta. We’ve exaggerated what RICO is in Atlanta.”

Besides that, he seems to think that the charges are racially motivated and that there is a campaign to target black and brown artists to stop their musical ascendancy. As he put it, “It’s completely f***ing racist. That’s what it is.”

Findling also added that he is in complete disagreement with the use of both rappers’ lyrics against them in court. According to the attorney, nobody has charged Quentin Tarantino for his graphically violent films. He even used a popular Bob Marley lyric to drive his point home as he added that the state was not indicting anybody for “‘I shot the sheriff, but I didn’t shoot the deputy.’”

“I Shot the Sheriff” is one of Bob Marley’s most famous songs to date and he got many. The song was written Bob and released in 1973 on Bob Marley and the Wailers album, Burnin’.

It doesn’t look good for the rappers, and there have been rumors circulating that Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is living in dungeon-like conditions. That accusation came from his attorney, who said that the rapper had been confined to a small room with no window.

That’s not surprising since prosecutors have referred to the “Go Crazy” rapper as the “King Slime” and “one of the most dangerous men here.” Young Thug was also denied bond in an hearing on Thursday as prosecutors argued that he could use his influence to tamper with witnesses.

Many other of their colleagues like Meek Mill, Cordae, Metro Boomin, and Adrien Broner have all called for the rappers to be released as they see the case as an unfair one.