“Year of Impact: North Eleuthera Mainland Medical Team’s Community Health Initiatives 2023”

North Eleuthera mainland’s Medical team and Volunteers on World Diabetes Day

The North Eleuthera Mainland Medical Team has exemplified a model of community health and proactive outreach throughout 2023. This retrospective highlights the diverse monthly initiatives that have made a tangible difference in the lives of North Eleuthera’s residents.January:The year began with an educational youth talk emphasizing the importance of awareness and prevention in youth health behaviors.February:Heart Health Month was marked by engaging activities focused on cardiovascular wellness. These included community-friendly events like a Zumba, a blood investigation drive, and a complimentary breakfast drive for students.March:In recognition of World TB Day, the team organized health screenings and informative seminars. We also held an international adolescent health seminar and partnered with the Cancer Society to offer free pap smear and PSA testing.April:STI awareness was a key focus, with the team employing innovative methods to disseminate vital health information to the wider community.May:Nurses Month brought the team closer to the community through interactive events. This month also saw the inauguration of the North Eleuthera Health Advisory Committee, underscoring a collaborative approach to health decision-making. We also partnered with the advisory committee, local government, the Island Administer, and the Member of Parliament in a clean-up campaign in the Bluff, Eleuthera.June:Men’s Health Month it featured a seminar that shed light on various aspects of men’s health, encouraging healthy lifestyle choices among community members.July:Preparations for the new academic year included health initiatives geared towards school-aged children, ensuring they were ready for a healthy and productive school year.

August:World Breastfeeding Week celebrations highlighted the benefits of breastfeeding, with events designed to educate and support mothers and families.September:Emphasis was placed on disaster readiness, which is vital for community resilience. The team also met with the District Council to discuss our strategic plan to enhance the North Mainland district’s local health and wellness infrastructure.October:Educational talks at a local primary school focused on character development, integrating health education with broader life skills.November:A campaign was held at the Primary and High schools in the Mainland addressing violence prevention in commemoration of the 16 days of activism against violence. A health fair was held in observance of World Diabetes Day. This month hightlighted the dedication to tacklingdiabetes.December:The year concluded with a special event celebrating a pampering day for the elderly. We also held a mobile health clinic marking World AIDS Day, reflecting the team’s ongoing commitment to all community members.

The North Eleuthera Mainland Medical Team, throughout 2023, has exemplified the essence of community health and collaboration. Their diverse and impactful health initiatives, aligning with global health observances and local needs, have significantly enhanced community well-being.

This success is attributed to the unwavering dedication of each team member, whose commitment has been the cornerstone of these outreach efforts. Profound gratitude is extended to our sponsors, clients, and community partners for their invaluable support. Thanks to SNO Freda Cooper, Nurse in Charge of Eleuthera, and Family Island Health Services Nurse in Charge Genevieve Bowe, SNO, for their inspiring leadership. This year’s achievements have set a strong foundation for continued service to the community, reinforcing the team’s role as a beacon of health and hope in North Eleuthera. As we move forward, our team remains committed to promoting population health. For emergencies, please contact our on-call number at 470-8151 or our local clinic at 335-1089.

We look forward to continuing our journey towards a healthier, more resilient North Eleuthera Mainland.

Source: Felicity Darville

Students in North Eleuthera join in the Say No to Violence and Orange the World Campaign with North Eleuthera mainland Medical teamMaking the public healthcare system work: Board members of the Health Advisor CommitteePublic health nurses take the time out to visit schools and educate students during a special outreach programmeNorth Eleuthera Mainland Medical Team’s Christmas partyWorld Breastfeeding Week Sip & paint event in EleutheraMr. Martin Kemp brings remarks at the initiation of the first Health Advisory Committeefor North Eleuthera mainland