XXXTentacion Is Not His Son’s Favorite Rapper, It’s This Rising Female Artiste

XXXTentacion’s son is already a budding music lover, and surprisingly his favorite rapper is not his dad.

While most two-year-olds are busy playing with legos or watching cartoons, late rapper XXXtentacion’s son is busy critiquing music and describing what he likes. The bubbly toddler named Gekyume Onfroy was recently asked about his favorite artiste, and though most people would expect him to pick his father, the child instead shared that it was Rico Nasty, who held pride of place for him.

XXXtentacion’s life was tragically cut short back in 2018, but he left a piece of himself behind in the form of his son, who is now his legacy. Rico Nasty, whose real name is Maria-Cecilia Kelly, hails from Maryland and starts as an underground artiste before a series of mixtapes and singles gained her mainstream recognition.

After XXXtentacion’s death, Rico Nasty remixed his “Proud Cat Owner” track. Gekyume, whose name was chosen by his father, was sadly born after his father’s death. Coined by the late “Revenge” entertainer, ‘Gekyume’ is said to mean a “higher plane of thought or being.”

However, his mother, Jenesis, and the rest of his family call him by his nickname ‘Yume.’ The child will turn three on January 26, three days after his father’s birthday.

Known initially for his multi-colored hair and facial tattoos, XXXtentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, became huge following his passing as afterward fans and music critics paid more attention to the lyrics of his songs and began giving him credit for being a prolific songwriter.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in a robbery incident in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The young artiste, who was 20 years old, was shot and killed in Florida near a motorcycle dealership and robbed by four men who made off with his Louis Vuitton bag that held over $50,000.

Posthumously he copped both a BET Hip Hop Award as well as an American Music Award, plus he received over ten Billboard Music Award nominations. Two albums, “Bad Vibes Forever” and “Skins,” which boasted his work, were also released posthumously, with the latter earning him his second number one album position on the Billboard 200 chart.