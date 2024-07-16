WSC Installs 1st Residential Meter

The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) is currently in the process of installing new digital, ultrasonic residential meters. The first of the devices was installed on Monday at a home in Tropical Gardens.

WSC Strategic Coordination Manager, Montgomery Miller was on hand at the time of installation. He said, “this new technology is gonna assist us in two ways. One, the meter actually transmits a signal so there’s need for, in the initial instance anyway, for someone to actually enter into the property. We can pick that reading up remotely. Technology is currently being utilized by our sister utility, BPL. and so one of the big advantages is we will reduce our billing and rating schedule down to thirty days as opposed to ninety days in the first instance. And so that risk of the high consumption due to leakage is gonna be reduced in the first instance and hopefully very near eliminated.”

Miller also expressed concern for persons still using private wells. “Untested, untreated and actually in the scope of our corporate business plan recently we conducted 400 or so private well tests and we discovered that water to be contaminated.”

Five thousand meters have already been purchased. The goal is to purchase 65,000 meters to be installed at residences. Miller expects the installation process to move along smoothly. The cost of the program is approximately $10 million and is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank.