WSC Celebrates 35 years of National Water Week



Arjun Shelty – Essay Winner



Nassau, Bahamas – Every year, water week celebrations here in The Bahamas serve as an opportunity to inform, educate and create public awareness of the importance of water as a precious resource that should be protected and preserved. For the past 35 years, the Water & Sewerage Corporation has led the way in these efforts with staff and public information.

“Staff involvement has been a key element in the success of our annual plans” explained Visna Armbrister, Senior Public Affairs Manager, as both line staff and executives have participated in the various water week activities from exhibitions, to float parades to school visits, its truly been a team effort”.



Makayla Kerr Video Category Winner



For the past eight years, the highlight of the Corporation’s National Water Week activities has been the National Essay/Video Competition, which provides the opportunity for students from across the country to participate through the submission of essays and videos on a water-related topic.

“The essay competition has been extremely successful over the years,” said Ms. Armbrister, “adding in the video element, was a real hit, and it has been one of the primary ways we continue to get the message out to the community about the prominence of water in our lives.”



Photo – J’Ian Cargill & Deshan Ferguson _ 3rd Place Winners, Video Category



This year, students were called to focus their efforts on ‘The Importance of Water During A Pandemic’. Submissions were received from more than 12 schools all competing for the top prize of a $5,000 Scholarship to an accredited college/university locally or abroad. Competition winners will be announced via the Corporation’s social media pages on Monday, May 2nd as part of a wider pool of activities planned for the week, which will be officially observed from May 1-6 under the theme: ‘Taking Action Towards National Sustainability’ which will highlight WSC’s plans for sustainability across the country post-hurricane Dorian.

“Since Hurricane Dorian, WSC has worked tirelessly to rebuild the water and sewerage infrastructure in Abaco” noted Acting General Manager Robert Deal, “a principal focus has been the solarization of our wellfield and pumping station in Marsh Harbour.”



Derek Escarment 3rd Place Essay Category _ Doris Johnson,Senior High



Those efforts are part of a major collaborative effort between WSC and two key NGOs. “The Corporation is immensely grateful for the assistance and support of UNICEF and Water Missions our partners in this work. The works in the Abacos are a giant step toward greater energy conservation and we were delighted for their support in making sure that this project is fully realized”.

Already, the works at the Marsh Harbour site have included the installation of a new 1,500,000 imperial gallon storage tank, and a new modern pumping station with premium efficiency pumps and an energy management system to maximize the use of solar power. More than 2.5 million dollars has been spent on the solar project works at the Marsh Harbour pumping station compound with an additional 2.6 Million dollars contracted to rebuild and improve the Marsh Harbour water distribution system.

“The Water & Sewerage Corporation is very proud of the work that’s being done in Abaco and around the country” said Mr. Deal. “We’re pleased to be leading the way in efforts toward sustainability and conservation and we hope the work we do will continue to sensitize the Bahamian people about this important resource during National Water Week and many more to come”.



Ricara Eugene 2nd Place Essay Category_ Doris Johnson, High_ School



