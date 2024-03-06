World Obesity Day

Food is an integral part of Bahamian culture. Families and friends often gather for lavish Sunday dinners, holidays, birthdays, graduations, other social occasions. But often amidst the festivities, little thought is given to how the food we eat, and the ingredients used to prepare meals could have a harmful impact on our lives. The foods that make it on to our plates are often high in salt, sugar and fat, which makes for an unhealthy diet.

Coupled with sedentary lifestyles, poor diets and insufficient physical activity are the perfect recipe for obesity.

Obesity is a major public health issue across all ages. According to The Bahamas 2019 STEPS Survey, 72% of adults were overweight and 44% obese. It underscores the fact that The Bahamas is among the countries with the highest occurrence of obesity in the Region of the Americas.

Obesity has reached epidemic proportions in the Americas, having almost tripled since 1975. Additionally, in the Caribbean, 1 in 3 children are living with overweight or obesity. Consider the daily morning commute to work. It is not uncommon to see children eating salty snacks and sugary beverages on their way to school.

While this practice may seem harmless or convenient, it could have a negative impact on children’s overall health, academic performance and quality of life. More concerning is that children who are obese are more likely to continue unhealthy eating habits and become adults who are obese.

Obesity, which is defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation in the human body is one of the main risk factors for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and stroke, as well as several types of cancer. Chronic diseases are the leading causes of death and disability in The Bahamas which make the fight against obesity an urgent one.

Monday, March 4, is being observed by the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) as World ObesityDay, and all people are encouraged to consider how their lifestyle choices around food and physical activity impact their chances of having healthier bodies and living longer.

“Increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables, reducing the consumption of sugary, salty and fatty foods and beverages, and increasing physical activity are critical to achieving a healthy weight and quality life. Obesity is a health condition that requires a multi-dimensional set of actions to support and sustain healthy lifestyle changes” said Dr. Brittney Jones, PAHO/WHO Technical Officer for Noncommunicable Diseases, Risk Factors and Mental Health.

The fight against obesity goes beyond eating a healthy diet and engaging in regular physical activity. Practices such as managing stressful life events; increasing the duration of quality sleep; and paying attention to food labels to avoid high salt, sugar and fats in foods are some of the things that people of any age can do to fight against obesity in their lives. In addition to the physical health impacts of obesity, there is also a social impact. Weight discrimination and stigma can also have significant negative consequences, making it critical for people struggling with obesity to be well supported with compassion on their weight loss journey.

To curb obesity, we must all get involved in individual and collective healthy lifestyle practices. Whether taking the stairs instead of the elevator, incorporating more fruits and vegetables into traditional dishes, swapping fried foods for baked or boiled foods, reducing the sugar and salt in favorite recipes, introducing fitness breaks during work meetings, or starting a walking club in communities, these little habits can make a big difference. Children are also encouraged to develop healthy habits like joining adults on the afternoon walks, preparing healthy meals, and getting routine health checkups.

World Obesity Day is observed at the beginning of March each year and provides an opportunity to set new health goals, or to recommit to the health goals set at the beginning of the year. PAHO/WHO is actively engaged in raising awareness and supporting The Bahamas and other countries in the region with implementing effective strategies, and interventions to prevent and combat obesity. The perfectrecipe to fight against obesity is in partnerships among individuals, communities, governments and other stakeholders to adopt healthierlifestyle habits. We are all encouraged to organize and engage in initiatives that support healthier cooking and eating habits, and active lifestyles.

Source: Felicity Darville