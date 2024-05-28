Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Halkitis is leading a delegation of Bahamians at the 77th World Health Assembly being held in Geneva, Switzerland this week.

Dr. Darville made an intervention at the opening plenary session of the assembly of health ministers and officials on Tuesday where he spoke about the country’s new health initiatives, legislations and policies. He said, “the last two years we have completed major infrastructural upgrades to our clinics and hospitals to prepare for possible future pandemics. We have began construction of climate resilient hospitals and training for our health care workers. We’re also modernizing our existing health care legislation and recently enacted new progressive mental health legislation aimed at modernizing health care protocols, improving access to quality psychological and psychiatric services while protecting the constitutional rights of patients suffering from mental health challenges.”

The health minister also mentioned The Bahamas’ efforts to combat communicable diseases. “We have launched a wellness unit and implemented a number of physical and nutritional programs that we expect will harvest better health outcomes across the country. Finally, while we trying to improve and upgrade our health delivery systems we remain very vulnerable to destruction brought on by climate change which places us in a repetitive pattern of borrowing to repair and rebuild our healthcare infrastructure after each hurricane. Reducing carbon footprints in therefore critical for health care delivery in small island developing states like ours.

The 77th World Health Assembly end June 1st.