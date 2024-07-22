World Breastfeeding Week 2024 announced

Screenshot

The Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association (BNBA) invites the public to participate in activities for World Breastfeeding Week 2024. Events are scheduled for August 1-7 under the theme: “Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding for All”.

Events will kick off with radio talk shows to enlighten the public on the significant role breastfeeding plays in society, including infant nutrition, psychological benefits for mother and baby, healthy families, and more.

Screenshot

The Big Latch on will take place in the foyer of the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Friday, August 2 at 10am. Breastfeeding mothers are encouraged to come out and participate, as women across the world will be breastfeeding together.

Two church services will be held for World Breastfeeding Week. On Saturday, August 3 at 11am, the BNBA will attend Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church, On Sunday, August 4 at 11am, the BNBA will attend St Agnes Anglican Parish.

On Monday, August 5, Emancipation Day holiday, the BNBA will host an umbrellathon, where beautifully decorated umbrellas – all creatively encouraging breastfeeding, will be judged in a competition.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, August 6 & 7, the BNBA Zoom Seminars will be held. To join, contact President Trinika McCardy at (242) 806-8314, or Vice President Ampusam Symonette at (242) 421-4713.

In recognition of World Breastfeeding Week, please enjoy the following article from the BNBA

Source: Felicity Darville