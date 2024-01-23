Workshop on increasing effectiveness through Gender Equality in Counterdrug Law Enforcement Agencies begins

Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe attended and opened the National Anti-Drug Secretariat’s three-day (23-25) workshop in collaboration with the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (CICAD) of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Tuesday, January 23, at the National Training Agency (NTA), Munnings Drive and Gladstone Road.

The workshop will focus on Gender Equality in Counterdrug Law Enforcement Agencies (GENLEA) and will be attended by personnel from law enforcement agencies including the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), Bahamas Customs, Airport Security, RIANG (Rhode Island Army National Guard), the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF).

Some objectives of GENLEA are to foster an equitable institutional culture that allows the creation of a more effective and inclusive workforce to counter drug trafficking in the Americas; to provide specialized training destined to increase the knowledge and capacity of women officers to effectively counter drug trafficking, and to increase the effectiveness of counterdrug agencies to counter the illicit production, trafficking and sale of drugs.

Minister Munroe said “the primary objective of GENLEA is to support member states of the OAS in strengthening gender equality in counterdrug law enforcement agencies, thus increasing their capacity to counter drug trafficking.”

By STIRLING STRACHAN/Bahamas Information Services