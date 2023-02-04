Woman missing a week now – Mom fears daughter Danette Pierre being held against will

Black Immigrant Daily News

MISSING: Danette Pierre –

SATURDAY marks a week since Danette Pierre, 31, went missing, and her worried mother says she has a “gut feeling” her daughter is being kept against her will.

“Something is keeping her back from coming home to her children. I just want to see and hold her. I want to squeeze her,” Donna Marie Pierre, 63, told Newsday on Friday, as she held her stomach.

The mother of three of Petite Morne in Ste Madeleine walked out of the family’s apartment home on January 28, at around 8.30 pm.

When she failed to return or respond to their calls and messages, relatives became worried and later reported her missing to Ste Madeleine police.

“Danette did not say where she was going, but based on how she was dressed, she was not going far, like maybe out the road in the shop,” Donna said.

KEEPING FAITH: Donna Marie Pierre in an emotional moment as she spoke at her Ste Madeleine home on Friday, about her daugher Danette who has been missing for a week. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON –

She said since Pierre’s disappearance, she was feeling drained and “my spirits low,” but somehow, God has given her the strength to cope.

In the past few days, she has been feeling better and believes this is God’s way of preparing her for what is to come.

“I have a one per cent chance that the outcome might not be what I am hoping for. But I have 99 per cent positivity, and I am holding on to that. I was talking to my God this morning in the front (of the apartment), and as the sun was rising, so too was my spirit.”

Pierre was last seen wearing long blue denim jeans, a white jersey, and a denim shirt.

Apart from Ste Madeleine police, members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit as well as members from the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat, were investigating.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Ste Madeleine police station at 653-1023 or the nearest police station.

