Woman Accused DaBaby’s Baby Mother MeMe Of Dating Her Boyfriend

DaBaby’s baby mother MeMe popped with a new man for the world to see, and it didn’t take long for another woman to reveal that her new beau is the father of her child and that they lived together.

Many people know Meme due to her relationship with DaBaby. They two share a daughter, Serenity, 7, and he has also acknowledged her son Caleb, 8, as his. Meme, a barber and the North Carolina rapper, have been dating on and off since 2014.

She has often been ridiculed for continuing to be around him while he had a child during the course of their relationship together, and there were speculations that she and the rapper could be rekindling things following the break up with his ex-girlfriend Dani Leigh with whom he has a 10-month-old daughter.

MeMe, however, shared on Thursday that she’s good on DaBaby and that she is actually on vacation with her new man. She shared several photos of the man who had long locks as she sat on a Carnival Cruise deck.

“CUTTING UP W. RIAH FINE A**,” she said, captioning one photo of the man whose face is hidden by her hips.

She also shared another photo of her with her right foot strategically placed on his crotch area while he stands and looks down at her with a glass in his hand.

MeMe

A woman who caught wind of the photos shared an interesting status on Instagram, claiming that the man she is claiming is not single.

“umm your n**** is not your n**** I’m the messenger,” an Instagram account named raayebandz wrote.

MeMe also boldly responded in the comment section noting, “well he is for na. Send it back to the messenger,” she said.

The woman later shared several receipts that the man MeMe was with was still involved with her.

In one video she shared, the woman claims that the man told her he was out of town with his guy friends.

“I’m thinking this man outta town with “the guys” & he with Nemo!” she said on one Instagram Story.

She also shared a video of her and the man out on a date where they kissed.

The woman also shared another message screenshot where she told the man, whose name is Monta, “is for the streets.”

“Oh wow this my man we have a son together and live together wow…thanks for exposing him though,” messages from the screenshots read.

MeMe has not responded to the woman since, and the man has not said anything publicly yet.