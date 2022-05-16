Wife of the Prime Minister launched ‘Mangrove Mania’ in Grand Bahama

PEP TALK – Wife of Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, on Saturday gave students of Wilbur S. Outten Christian Academy a pep talk about being the future environmentalists on Saturday. The students, along with many others, were at Coral Vita for the launch of Mangrove Mania, a competition to re-plant the lost mangroves surrounding the area. Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey was also present. (BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)



FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, travelled to Grand Bahama on Saturday to official launch the ‘Mangrove Mania’ competition at Coral Vita Farm.

Mrs. Davis was accompanied at the farm by Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey.

With several students present, Mrs. Davis took the opportunity to encourage them to continue being ambassadors of the environment and challenged them to do well in the competition, which is so important to restoring this integral part of the shoreline.

Mangrove Mania competition was launched in Grand Bahama on Saturday –challenging teams to bring in as many mangroves as possible so as to replant and replenish what has been severely damaged by hurricane damage.

GETTING THE FEEL OF IT – Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis, was in Grand Bahama on Saturday and participated in the launch of Mangrove Mania, an exercise to replace the lost mangroves in the waters surrounding the island. While there, Mrs. Davis and Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, participated in a replanting exercise while at Coral Vita where the launch took place. Shown from left are: Joseph Darville, Save The Bays; Rashema Ingraham, Waterkeepers Bahamas; Minister Moxey; Mrs. Davis and Sam Teicher, Co-founder of Coral Vita. (BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)



Teams, whether schools, service organizations, fraternities and sororities, or businesses, were all encouraged to have at least five members and were provided with information packets so that when collecting the mangroves, they do it correctly.

The competition will be held over the next several years as the goal is to eventually collect one million. The goal for this year, however, is 30,000.

It is important to protect the shorelines, said Mrs. Davis, because there has been a lot of damage to the mangroves due to hurricanes and they are an important part of protecting the shores. “We all know they act as a buffer from storm winds and help prevent erosion and storm surge.”

Wherever it is needed, said Mrs. Davis, we need to strengthen it in Grand Bahama and Abaco.

She said they are looking for a minimum of 30,000 mangrove plants and challenged the groups to make that a minimum.

TOURING THE FACILITY – While in Grand Bahama on Saturday to launch Mangrove Mania held at Coral Vita, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, the Prime Minister’s wife, was given a tour of the facility. Mrs. Davis, accompanied by Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, was there to ring the bell signifying the official start to the competition. Shown from left are: Rupert Hayward, Blue Action Lab; Rashema Ingraham, Waterkeepers Bahamas; Mrs. Davis; Gail Woon, Earthcare; Minister Moxey; and Sam Teicher, Co-founder of Coral Vita. (BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)



“I’m here to congratulate you all for having this gathering and congratulate you for having the energy and excitement that you have to go on this very important journey of bringing these mangroves in. We need it, we need you, please bring it in.”

Mrs. Davis then, assisted by Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey, rang the bell signifying the beginning of the competition.

There will be three top prizes for the groups bringing in the largest number of mangroves, with the third prize being $2,000. The top two prizes were not disclosed.

Also present for the launch were: Sam Teicher, co-founder of Coral Vita; Rupert Hayward, Blue Action Lab; Rashema Ingraham, Waterkeepers Bahamas; Gail Woon, Earthcare; and Joseph Darville, Save The Bays.

(C) Copyright 2022 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page