What’s old is new again in novel tour Bahamas Eco-Glide takes guests on a roll & stroll through history, culture 

Bahamas Eco-Glide takes going green to a new level with a tour that includes a history of The Bahamas, stop at the beach, visit to Fort Charlotte and lunch at Arawak Cay. It’s half-price for locals through September.

Two businessmen with diverse backgrounds and a mutual vision to broaden the visitor experience by adding more Bahamian history and culture have launched a new tour company. Called Bahamas Eco-Glide Adventures, the outdoor venture takes up to 11 guests at a time on a guided tour of Fort Charlotte, including an inside look at the dungeon and moat, a trip back in time and on to a taste of today’s culture with light bites at a restaurant at Fish Fry and a stop at the beach.Founded by Bahamian real estate legend Mario Carey and 10-year veteran of the electric scooter business, Scott Cartwright, Bahamas Eco-glide Adventures has attracted dozens since its launch on August 1.“We know that visitors want to experience the real culture and learn more about the history of a place they are visiting,” said Cartwright, managing partner.

“When I was scouting locations, I went up to Fort Charlotte where the view over the harbour was amazing. I timed it to see the re-enactment with the canons being fired which was incredible and when I looked around, there were only four people there. I thought, this is a crying shame. This is our history.”Cartwright, who could see the potential, approached the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation and immediately won full cooperation of its executive director Dr. Christopher Curry.

Together, they mapped out a route that would give the Eco-glide tour guests a special experience. With Carey’s network, the tour also won support from Goldwyn, operator of the ultra-luxury condo and resort on West Bay Street opposite the Office of the Prime Minister.For Carey, the new business is part of an expanding career, identifying gaps in a tourism-driven economy as well as needs in an environment vulnerable to climate change. In the past two years, Carey has urged development of a disaster relief headquarters in New Providence that would serve the entire region on a swift-action basis and he’s pleaded for stronger laws and enforcement to end marine resource depletion by foreign vessels.

He was one of a handful invited to a think tank for new ideas to boost and broaden the Bahamian economy.“There are a lot of tours out there, some very information, some a bit dated,” he said. “And I believe everyone means well, but I could see a gap in the market of attractions where you could combine a memorable glimpse into pieces of the best of all aspects – our history, the beach, light bites at Fish Fry, — for a cultural immersion experience that a cruise passenger could fit into an hour of activity and a hotel guest could take longer.”Both Carey and Cartwright are convinced that locals will gravitate toward the tour for special events and occasions or just for the experience of it.“We have a girls’ day out on Saturday for all the sales staff from a high-end jewelry store,” said Cartwright, who ran the Segway (Eco-glide) tours on Blue Lagoon Island for a decade.

“People enjoyed it so much, even a 98-year-old man has done the tour. Most of us locals haven’t visited our forts since we were on a field trip in school and that could have been a long time ago. You appreciate our history even more as an adult.”The tour starts on Marcus Bethel Way behind Xavier’s Lower School and the road traffic inspection station. Riders are equipped with headsets so tour guides, one in front and one at the rear, can be in constant communication and share information about The Bahamas on the ride. There are two tours scheduled daily for cruise guests and others for hotel guests and locals can be scheduled separately.Regular cost of the one-hour tour starts at $99.00. Through September, local residents can experience the roll and stroll through history and culture at half-price, including use of the Eco-glide, safety gear, tour headset, admission to Fort Charlotte, beach stop and ‘Lite Bite’ lunch and beverage at the Fish Fry.“Tourism has changed,” explained Cartwright. “Twenty years ago, visitors were happy to sit on the beach with a margarita, maybe do a little luxury shopping or pick up a souvenir. Today’s tourist wants authenticity, history, interaction with the local population, and that’s what we want to give them, the real thing through a ride and glide on an electric Eco-glide with the sun on their face, the wind at their back and a whole lot of fun and history along the way.”

