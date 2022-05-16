Western Atlantic University School of Medicine’s Inaugural White Coat Ceremony, Grand Bahama

May 16, 2022 – 1:09:38 PM

(BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)



FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – The newly established Western Atlantic University School of Medicine in Grand Bahama hosted its Inaugural White Coat Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the campus on East Sunrise Highway. Twenty-three medical student graduates were presented their ceremonial white coats, and pinned. Attending the special ceremony were: Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville; Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey; Chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority, Andrew Edwards; as well as family and friends of the students. The students were addressed by the School of Medicine’s President, Dr. Joseph Flaherty, and the Hippocratic Oath was administered by Dr. Katrina Parker, Professor, Clinical and Behavioral Medicine. (BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)

