Western Air Takes Off: Freeport To Fort Lauderdale

Western Air made its inaugural flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida from Freeport, Grand Bahama on Thursday.

Western Air President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherrexia Rolle shared her excitement about the long awaiting launch. She said, “this is probably our most requested route over the years and so we’re just so excited, ready to get started, ready to start our daily flights between Freeport and Fort Lauderdale and just connect Grand Bahama and Fort Lauderdale as another option, another alternative. As so we’re looking forward to providing efficient and reliable service between those two destinations.”

Rolle also explained why it was important for the airline to take on the new route. “We’ve gone through a lot and we’ve grown a lot, we’ve been here for over twenty years. And so because of the proximity and the luxury of having South Florida so close it only is fitting that Grand Bahamians get to enjoy and explore the ability to go back and forth.”

The 50 passenger flight was piloted by Captain Gregory Rolle Jr.