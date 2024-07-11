West GB Thrives During Independence Celebrations

An independence celebration was held in West Grand Bahama on Sunday as part of the Ministry for Grand Bahama’s Welcoming Home Initiative.

Bahamian cuisine and culture were enjoyed by residents and visitors a like. Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey told ZNS News, “we had to come to the west. They say West End is the best end. But we wanted to ensure that we came here and that the people were able to benefit from what we’re going as well. So we’re hitting up all these spots in West End along with the member of parliament for this area, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama.”

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, the Hon. Kingsley Smith was also on hand. He said, “what we’re doing is going from business establishments starting from Chicken Nest, then we went to Irie’s, we went to The Porch, we went to Sharbo’s, we went to Waves, now we’re here at Eddie’s and then we’ll continue it down to Robert Grant. We’ll also go to The View and then we’ll go to Coffee’s On The Bay just to show our support, to show our appreciation, show the love that we have for the island of Grand Bahama.”

Minister Moxey said the event is almost like a street festival to make sure that everyone benefitted.