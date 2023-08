The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The West End Homecoming Committee held its Homecoming weekend which began on Saturday, August 5, and climaxed with a Boat Race on the Emancipation Day Holiday, Monday, August 7, 2023. Residents travelled from near and far to take part in the festivities which included a Junkanoo Rush Out, conch cracking, coconut barking, watermelon competition and fashion show.