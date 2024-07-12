West Avenue Homicide

Police are investigating the discovery of the unresponsive body of a man in a car on West Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police received a call around 4am about the body of a man found in a small Japanese vehicle near a Primary School on West Avenue. Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, Chief Superintendent Anthon Rahming was on the scene where he briefed reporters about the discovery.

He said, “they observed a vehicle was parked in the south bound lane. This was a gray colored Nissan Note. This vehicle appeared to have gun shot damages to the driver’s door glass. Upon further examination they were about to determine that there was a male that was slouched in the driver’s seat of that vehicle. Further examination also revealed that this male, he had gunshot injury to the upper body. He was clad in black clothing with black gloves on his hands. I appeared as though something took place in that vehicle. Further examination also revealed that that vehicle had two separate plates attached, upon checking we were able to determine that one of those plates are stolen plates.”