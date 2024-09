The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Weller Development Partners and Pegasus Capital Advisors, developers of Six Senses Grand Bahama, unveiled the resort renderings and masterplan for the $250M+ development. The 50-acre resort community with 70 resort villas and 28 branded residences will focus on sustainability, resilience, and wellness and will immediately establish a vibrant community and hospitality offering that will redefine […]