Welcome Celebration at Fusion Superplex for Miss Bahamas Universe Chantel O’Brian

NASSAU, The Bahamas – C
elebrations
continued at Fusion Superplex into the afternoon to welcome Miss
Bahamas Universe Chantel O’Brian after her airport arrival and motorcade
today. Congratulatory speeches were given by Her Excellency Leslia
Miller-Brice, Ambassador to CARICOM; Minister of State for the Public
Service the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle; and Minister of Youth, Sports and
Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister
of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper announced
that Miss O’Brian would receive a position at the Ministry of Tourism.
Several
organizations presented Miss O’Brian with tokens of appreciation
including renowned artist Jamaal Rolle, who presented her with a
portrait.
