Welcome Celebration at Fusion Superplex for Miss Bahamas Universe Chantel O’Brian

(BIS Photo/ Yontalay Bowe)



NASSAU, The Bahamas – C

elebrations

continued at Fusion Superplex into the afternoon to welcome Miss

Bahamas Universe Chantel O’Brian after her airport arrival and motorcade

today. Congratulatory speeches were given by Her Excellency Leslia

Miller-Brice, Ambassador to CARICOM; Minister of State for the Public

Service the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle; and Minister of Youth, Sports and

Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister

of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper announced

that Miss O’Brian would receive a position at the Ministry of Tourism.