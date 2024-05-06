Waterkeepers Bahamas Cadets Scuba Certified

Tafari (left), Azaria (center), and Kyle (right) are all smiles after completing their open-water scuba certification course.

Waterkeepers Bahamas (WKB) proudly announces the certification of three outstanding cadets as open-water scuba divers. Azaria Louis, Kyle Quijano, and Tafari Fountain have completed an intensive training program, enhancing their marine conservation exploration capabilities and paving the way for future environmental leadership.

For the past decade, Waterkeepers Bahamas has collaborated with Grand Bahama Scuba to offer scuba certification to students as part of its Cadets Program. This partnership enriches the cadets’ experiences and equips them with essential skills to pursue marine conservation studies or careers.

The certification process encompassed theory classes and practical sessions in the swimming pool and inland waters at Ocean Reef Yacht Club. The cadets completed two open-water dives off the south shore of Grand Bahama, including one at Shark Junction, under the expert guidance of their instructors.

Azaria Louis said: “Becoming a certified scuba diver has been a dream of mine since joining the Waterkeepers Bahamas Cadets Program. This certification opens up a new world for me to explore and protect.”

Kyle Quijano said: “The experience of becoming a certified diver has been unforgettable. I can’t wait to use this skill to further my understanding of marine conservation and make a positive impact.”

Tafari Fountain said: “This experience has deepened my understanding of marine ecosystems and fueled my passion for conservation. I’m excited to continue exploring and protecting our oceans.”

“We believe this certification is an amazing, enriching, and unique opportunity for our cadets,” said Liyah Forbes, Waterkeepers Bahamas Cadets Program Facilitator. “It empowers them to immerse themselves in the marine environment, fostering a deeper connection and understanding of our oceans.”

Waterkeepers Bahamas extends heartfelt appreciation to Fred and Melinda Riger, instructors and proprietors of Grand Bahama Scuba, for their unwavering dedication to training the cadets. Over the years, the Rigers have trained twenty-one cadets alongside all five members of the Waterkeepers Bahamas staff.

Fred Riger of Grand Bahama Scuba said: “Myself, Melinda and the entire team are immensely proud of the commitment and enthusiasm demonstrated by the cadets throughout this certification process, and we are honoured to have played a role in their journey.” He continued, “This collaboration not only equips the next generation with essential skills but also instils a sense of responsibility towards protecting our precious marine environment. Along with Waterkeepers, we empower these students to explore the wonders beneath the waves and become stewards of our ocean’s health.”

Past cadets and the Rigers have been prominently featured in Waterkeepers Bahamas’ docuseries, “Faces of the Water,” which showcases diverse narratives surrounding people’s water experiences. Through this series, the remarkable stories of individuals deeply connected to the ocean are shared with audiences worldwide, highlighting the importance of marine conservation, the profound impact of initiatives like the Cadets Program, and the exceptional training provided by Grand Bahama Scuba.

Waterkeepers Bahamas encourages students interested in environmental leadership to explore its youth programs. For more information, please visit www.waterkeepersbahamas.com or email [email protected].

Source: Taylor Ferguson/Waterkeepers® Bahamas

More photo Highlights Below: