Water off: The St Michael School has been closed Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The St Michael School is now closed.

Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT), Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw is advising parents and guardians of the unexpected closure of the secondary school plant. The notice came just after 11am.

According to the notice, the closure is as a result of a water outage in the area of Martindale’s Road, St Michael, where the school is located.

The METVT regrets any inconvenience that the closure may cause.

NewsAmericasNow.com