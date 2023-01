A section of ‘Ray Ray’ Market in downtown Kingston is now on fire.

Reports are that the fire started on Monday night, and has engulfed many stalls and goods belonging to vendors.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze, which is the latest of several fires at that facility in recent years.

The last fire there was reported in February of 2022, and before that in June 2020, and before then, in April 2019.