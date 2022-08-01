Want to get paid to go to the beach?

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Here’s your chance to earn some sand dollars.

Hotels.com is looking to hire a Retro Beach Motelier, who will visit several retro beach motels across the United States and enjoy oceanside views in 1950s style.

The itinerary is comprised of Hotels.com’s 10 best retro beach motels across America, including The Pearl Hotel in San Diego, California, and Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida. The list is based on guest ratings, overall design, value and location, the company said in a news release

The motelier will be equipped with old school accessories, including SPF zinc, striped umbrellas, vintage sunnies, cooler and even a solar-powered AM/FM radio to enjoy some tunes. The job will comprise of offline activities, such as documenting the trip “for future generations” using a classic polaroid camera.

The professional vacationer will be given a $10,000 stipend to cover travel expenses, and a $5,000 salary to spend on classic beachside snacks, like salt water taffy, frozen custard and snow cones.

