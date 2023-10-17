Wack 100 Alleges Chrisean Rock Tried To Put Hit On Blueface

Blueface’s manager has revealed text messages showing that his second baby’s mother, Chrisean Rock, tried to set the rapper and his family up so they could be hurt by her goons from Baltimore.

Wack 100 shared a series of text messages on Monday, which revealed that Rock shared Blueface’s home address with a man from Baltimore to show up and hurt Blueface.

It seems that the texts stem from her time on Blueface’s show, Blue Girls Club, in 2020, where she expressed displeasure that she lost her front teeth after a fight with the rapper’s baby mother, Jaidyn Alexis.

“His BM the reason why my tooth gone fr… I ain’t even tell you everything yet just wait,” she says in one screenshot. The person she texted also said, “bmore sh*t ya feel me! Let’s do this,” before asking whether Chrisean knew where Blueface is usually. “Send dat drop of his crib I needs dat,” the person said.

The response from Rock is shocking as she seemingly sent the rapper’s address to the other person. “Na, I be knowing where he at to so when I get sharp woo woo wo ima send it,” she said. In another screenshot, she asked for Blueface’s family to be targeted. “I want them done for not blueface his sister and BM on god,” one text said while another added, “You can’t let them get away with it.”

The undated messages appear to be shared over Instagram chat, and the purported hit man again asks for Blueface’s address.

Thereafter, Rock then volunteers that Blueface has a second home.

“Dummy he gave me my phone ina crib that’s fr his address he got another crib too,” she says.

A third screenshot hints that the person could be related to Rock as one message says, “I always got you and ur sisters back u kno dat,” and ends with Rock seemingly calling him “cuzz” or cousin.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, also commented on the screenshots, writing, “Then they wonder why I didn’t want her there.”

Neither Blueface nor Chrisean has reacted to Wack’s screenshots.