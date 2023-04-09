Vybz Kartel & Skillibeng “The King & The Prince” Of Dancehall Collab

Vybz Kartel and Skillibeng are “The King & The Prince” of Dancehall.

The two dancehall heavyweights tease their upcoming collaboration due on April 14th. Urban Islandz received a snippet of the upcoming banger titled “The King & The Prince” as the two deejays traded bars over an authentic dancehall beat with the in-house engineers at Vybz Kartel Muzik handling the production. Sources inside Kartel’s camp told Urban Islandz that the collaboration has been in the works for a while, but the two artists’ camps feel the time is now right for them to premiere it.

“Kartel is the only veteran deejay consistently giving young artists strength,” sources told us. “We just drop the big Valiant collab and the feedback has been great the fans love it. The Skillibeng collab is another track we have in the works for a while and we feel the time is now right for that track to dominate the summer.”

The King & The Prince

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel is working on his new EP, tentatively titled Numb, due sometime this year. Skillibeng is also working on a new project, but the title and release date are not yet available. The St. Thomas native dropped two new singles since the start of the year, “Short Skirt,” which went viral on Tik Tok, and “16Choppa” with rapper Nardo Wick.

In December last year, Skillibeng released his mixtape, I’ll Never Die: The Prodigy Edition. The project features the “Gaza Freestyle,” a track tributing Vybz Kartel. “No ramp wid we, We trample people/ Grab the key the badness teach yuh faster than the vehicle/ From me reach no ease up gun a hiccup/ Water can’t relive yuh, A no shell and peanut,” Skilli deejays borrowing from Kartel’s flow.

“The King & The Prince” arrives on April 14th and will be featured on Vybz Kartel’s upcoming EP.