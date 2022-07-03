Vybz Kartel Preaches Generational Wealth In Newest Hit Songs

Vybz Kartel continues to show versatility and relevancy from behind prison walls with a constant stream of hits.

The dancehall legend continues to deliver hits despite his current incarceration. Vybz Kartel and Aiko Pon Di Beat are confident that his two newest releases called “Money” and “Badman Ting” will continue to grow in popularity.

In the track “Money” Kartel urges the youth of Jamaica to stay committed to generating wealth and not to lose hold of their vision. He advocates hard work to get what one wants out of life as well. He also seeks to teach the difference between credit and debit in a track that hopes to financially educate the listener.

In one verse he chants, “Everyday suh mi vision fi stay suh, Billionaire status Mi no wan’ Pesos,

Lifestyle ah di rich and famous, Some die with the name some die nameless.”

A lyric video for the track was uploaded to YouTube on June 3 and has over 250,000 views so far. It also seems to have been well received by fans who left comments under the video.

“This is the reason why I respect Vybz Kartel because he always have a song to motivate you doesn’t matter what he going to keep your head up world boss freedom is a must what have to be God is good stay strong my brother,” one fan said as another added, “Wow another hit song!!! This song speaks facts! Vybz Kartel is very multitalented! Soon be trending! There should be a music video for this song.’

The other track is classic Vybz Kartel as he salutes communities in West and East Kingston, as well as Papine and Spanish Town. That track is on schedule to reach 400,000 views and is a gritty salute to more disenfranchised communities.

Both tracks seem to be catching on as many still have a penchant for the Worl’ Boss style and flow.

Check them out below: