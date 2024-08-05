VP Kamala Harris’ Record On Central America and the Caribbean

News Americas, New York, NY, August 22, 2024: Over the past three years as U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris, a Black, Caribbean, and South Asian American, has played a crucial role in addressing key challenges in Central America and the Caribbean. Her initiatives, particularly in tackling the root causes of migration and strengthening U.S. relations with regional partners, have been significant, according to Jason Marczak, Vice President and Senior Director of the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center. Here’s a look at her efforts:

US Vice President, Caribbean and South Asian American Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Leading the Root Causes Strategy for Central American Migration:

Appointed in April 2021 to spearhead efforts addressing migration from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Convened a group of experts to craft strategies focused on transparency, economic development, security, and governance.

Launched a five-pillar strategy in June 2021 to work with in-country stakeholders on reducing migration drivers.

Helped secure over $5.2 billion in commitments from companies and organizations to invest in the region.

Oversaw a significant reduction in migration from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to the U.S. border.

Strengthening U.S.-Caribbean Relations:

Became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit The Bahamas in June 2023, co-hosting the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting.

Prioritized collaboration on climate change, food security, and security issues, including arms trafficking.

Secured a $100 million U.S. assistance package to address regional challenges, including Haiti’s humanitarian crisis.

Promoting Long-Term Economic Security in Central America and the Caribbean:

Advocated for providing local organizations with technical and financial resources to foster job creation and human capital development.

Focused on combating corruption and enhancing governance to support sustainable development.

Applying a “Listen, Act, Follow Up” Approach:

Met with regional leaders to understand their priorities before crafting strategies.

Implemented long-term solutions, adjusting tactics based on evolving conditions in the region.

Harris’ work in Central America and the Caribbean underscores her commitment to tackling complex issues that require thoughtful, adaptive solutions. As she continues to define her potential foreign policy as a presidential candidate, these experiences offer insight into how she might navigate the global stage and these regions.

Save 50.0% on select products from Quamkar with promo code 50KFEDHB, through 7/24 while supplies last.