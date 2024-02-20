Visiting medical team provides free health care to GB residents

Residents of Grand Bahama benefit this week from free healthcare from a team of medical professionals from Bethesda Medical Mission Inc. (BMMI), a group dedicated to assisting all over the world. The effort is a collaboration between the Ministry for Grand Bahama, the Public Hospitals Authority and Bethesda Medical Mission Inc. (BMMI). Shown from left during the announcement, February 16, at Collab are Pastor T. Basil Sturrup from Hartford, Connecticut who arranged for the group to come to Grand Bahama; Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey; and Jessica Cartwright, Hospital Administrator at the Rand Memorial Hospital. (BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)

A collaboration between the Ministry for Grand Bahama, Bethesda Medical Mission Inc. (BMMI) and the Public Hospitals Authority has yielded a week of medical assistance at the Rand Memorial Hospital and Clinics.

During a press conference on Friday, February 16 at Collab in the Harold DeGregory Building, Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey said Bethesda is providing free healthcare this week, to be followed by a health fair on Saturday, February 24.

“Their mission to improve the health and quality of life of people around the world has led this group of humanitarians to the shores of Grand Bahama.”

She added, “The partnership between the Ministry for Grand Bahama’s Collab Unit, PHA and Bethesda is a testament to a shared commitment to enhancing the overall well-being of our residents. My ministry is eager to join hands to provide the public with an opportunity to become aware of their current health status and work toward bettering their well-being.”

It is hoped that the Ministry will be able to collaborate with Bethesda Medical Mission in the future.

Leading the delegation is Hartford, Connecticut-based Grand Bahamian Pastor T. Basil Sturrup who said that it is time for those who can, to give back to their communities. After speaking with his family members after Hurricane Dorian, who he said still reside on Grand Bahama, he decided it was time to assist where he could.

Pastor Sturrup commended the Ministry for Grand Bahama for assisting in making the collaborative effort as easy as possible.

Also on hand was Rand Memorial Hospital Administrator, Jessica Cartwright who said they are pleased to be working with the visiting team of medical practitioners and encouraged residents to take advantage of the opportunity being presented for free health care.

By ROBYN ADDERLEY/Bahamas Information Services