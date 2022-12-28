VINLEC announces a reducton in the fuel surcharge rate, December 23, 2022, Continue Reading →

Black Immigrant Daily News

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Electricity Services- VINLEC says there has been a reduction in the fuel surcharge rate and this reduction will be reflected on December 2022 VINLEC bills.

In a statement issued yesterday on its official Facebook page, the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited – VINLEC, said the fuel surcharge rate for December bills will be reduced by 11.63 cents.

This means the rate will fall from 64.15 cents in November to 52.52 cents for December 2022 bills.

Meanwhile, VINLEC says it is encouraging customers to settle their accounts for the season.

