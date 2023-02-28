VIDEO: Inchcape Barbados unveils new signage, committed to brands Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The acquisition of Simpson Motors Limited by Inchcape was completed in May 2022, but today the new signage was unveiled as infrastructural changes to the vehicle displays were completed in past weeks.

The launch ceremony signaled the transition in a more meaningful way to customers in Barbados. In addition to replacing the sign on the main showroom building, drivers will also notice the new signage in the D’Arcy Scott roundabout as well.

Commercial Retail Director, Inchcape Barbados, Peter Cox said this is another step in their corporate mobility as they seek to improve the driver options on island.

The company will be sticking to the brands it currently carries Jaguar, Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz and Subaru, initially.

“Simpson Motors is now Inchcape Barbados, a proud member of Inchcape – the world’s leading independent multi-brand automotive distributor…

“The merger allows the newly formed Inchcape Barbados to build on the strong platform that Simpson Motors has developed in Barbados and to accelerate the growth of the organisation through Inchcape’s global relationships…

“These relationships will allow Inchcape Barbados to continue offering consumers the brands they trust, and over time, to expand our portfolio of vehicle brands.”

With Simpson Motors being a household name in Barbados, Head of Marketing Kevin Beckles said that they know they have their work cut out for them over the next couple of years to make the Inchcape name well-known as well.

“It is our responsibility to now to make sure that Inchcape Barbados, in fact the Inchcape name, becomes as synonymous with good Bajan business as Simpson Motors was. That is our challenge and that is our aim over the next several years, cause it’s going to take years, cause it’s going to take years. That is something we are actively working on.”

Inchcape is in more than 40 markets and territories globally and on sic continents. The company has almost 100 years of experience in the automobile industry.

NewsAmericasNow.com