Vice-President of the United States Kamala Harris arrived in The Bahamas at Odyssey Aviation, on June 8, 2023, for the US and Caribbean Leaders Meeting today. Among those there to greet her were: Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service the Hon. Frederick Mitchell; Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin; Minister of State for the Public Service the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle; US Charge d’Affaires, a.i., Ms. Usha E. Pitts; senior representatives of the Royal Bahamas Police and Defence Forces; special invited guests; civic group representatives; and students.

