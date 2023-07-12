Vice-Chairman of China’s National People’s Congress, His Excellency Xiao Jie tours Nassau Cruise Port

His Excellency Xiao Jie, Vice-Chairman of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China; China’s Ambassador to The Bahamas Her Excellency Dai Qingli; and a Chinese delegation tour Nassau Cruise Port, July 8, 2023 on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of Independence of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Bahamas Minister of Transport and Housing the Hon. JoBeth Coleby was in attendance; and Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. CEO and Director Mike Maura conducted the tour.

From: Bahamas Information Services