Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg is hopeful for a reconciliation of the Valley Boys Junkanoo group. The group is embroiled in a dispute since its recent split into two factions. Bowleg said, “Junkanoo in New Providence is run by the JCNP (Junkanoo Corporation New Providence). The JCNP determines who are […]