Valiant Previews Skeng Diss Song After Sharing Rat Spray On IG

Valiant is prepping to release a diss song aimed at Skeng after the two got into an altercation at a concert last weekend.

Urban Islandz reported on Monday that the two dancehall artists’ entourages had to be separated at an event over the weekend, which saw tensions rise between the two camps. Skeng was later seen leaving the venue with the microphone in his hand and surrounded by his crew. While he has not said anything about the melee, Valiant seems like he is not yet over the incident.

The “GodFada” deejay shared a photo of a can of rat spray on his Instagram Story, taking a shot at Skeng, who often deejay about his Ratty Gang lineage. Some hours after he shared that post, Valiant shared a preview of a diss song seemingly indicating that he is ready for an all out lyrical feud.

“When yuh see the dog affi return that/ Kill a rat in a the church with a revolver,” he sings.

Skeng has not responded to Valiant’s diss, but his producers Jiggy D and Jerome Di Truth have shared clips on Instagram with messages directed towards the Diplomats deejay. “S*CK UNUH MADA! Memba good a di dawkess set a artist dem mi deal wid ….nuh nerd, same round table weh unuh a talk, unuh wi get it! @valiant music @djmac @djbiigy,” Jiggy D wrote while mentioning DJ Mac and DJ Biigy, who are aligned with Valiant and Romeich Major’s camps.

In the meantime, the “Paradox” deejay is in the news for a different reason today following reports that he was allegedly arrested for outstanding traffic tickets. The dancehall artist denied the reports published by TVJ, but the media outlet later posted a video of him leaving traffic court to back up their reports.

Valiant still maintains that he was never arrested, but he had not addressed the reports of having outstanding traffic fines amid his involvement in an accident on Sunday in which Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton was hit by a car while riding his bicycle. The Minister was rushed to the hospital by the artist, where he was treated for a broken wrist and other non-life-threatening injuries.

