Usain Bolt, Winnie Harlow, Elaine Thompson Models Puma At NYFW

Sprint legend Usain Bolt can now add runway model to his growing resume from star athlete to music producer as he hit the runway for Puma on Tuesday as New York Fashion Week got underway.

Usain Bolt, along with 200M world record holder Elaine Thompson-Herah and Jamaican model Winnie Harlow, put on their fierce model face as they strutted in the June Ambrose-curated phygital designs.

The Puma event called the “Futrograde,” drew on several celebrity collaborators like footballer Neymar who scanned his sneakers to get into the event.

According to the powerhouse sports brand that’s well-known for its athletic wear, the latest line showcases Puma’s diversity, sustainability, unisex wear, and the metaverse as the country shifts into its 75th year of being established.

During the runway walk, Elaine Thompson-Herah switches up her gait from her typical record-setting run on the track to a graceful Gazelle walking almost in slow motion. Walker-Herah keeps her face serious as she struts in a green bodysuit with matching gloves, a navy blue cut-out windbreaker, and thigh-high boots that lace up at the front.

Usain Bolt also was seen in a line of models that included Winnie Harlow. With a smile on his face, Bolt also stopped to strike his now trademarked “To Di World” sign that became iconic after his Olympic world record race in Tokyo in 2008.

“Country Yute at @Puma New York Fashion Week #PumaFutrograde #nyfw,” Bolt wrote on his Instagram account.

The event was held at Cipriani and has since gone viral due to the experiential elements featuring the new 3-D Nitro NFRNO and Nitro Fastroid sneakers.

The fashion company said that the new sneakers are it’s first to enter the metaverse with “Black Station,” which has NFTS along with the limited-edition physical sneakers.

In the meantime, Usain Bolt received commendations from several Jamaican celebrities, including Cham, who wrote, “Watch E Walk!!! Blood Clxxt!!”, Charly Black, Ding Dong, Beenie Man, and others.

Winnie Harlow also savored the moment she walked with the Jamaican sprint legend.

“Can’t believe I got to walk with you legend!! What a blessing! Career pinnacle I could’ve never dreamt of,” she wrote under his post.