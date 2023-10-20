US White House Acting National Cyber Director paid a courtesy call on Acting Prime Minister Cooper

US White House Acting National Cyber Director, Kemba Eneas-Walden and delegation paid a courtesy call on Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, October 18, 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister. Also in attendance at the courtesy call were Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs; John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary, MOTIA and Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant, MOTIA.

Pictured from left: Evan Burke, US Foreign Affairs Officer; Caroline Chang, US Senior Advisor to the National Cyber Director; Elizabeth Irwin, US Director for Cyber Policy and Progams; Jennifer Baihaus, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cyberpolicy and Digital Policy; White House Acting National Cyber Director, Kemba Eneas- Walden; Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper; Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs; John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary, MOTIA; and Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant, MOTIA.