US Vice-President Kamala Harris and CARICOM Leaders

US Vice-President Kamala Harris (pictured centre) and Chairman of CARICOM, the Hon. Philip Davis (centre left), Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of The Bahamas, hosted discussions with leaders of Caribbean nations comprising the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), June 8, 2023 at Atlantis, Paradise Island. Also present was the Secretary General of CARICOM, Dr. Carla N. Barnett (pictured centre right). The agenda for discussion included regional issues: climate change and resilience, energy management, food security, and illegal migration. On this occasion, Vice-President Harris took a formal photo with the Caribbean leaders. CARICOM countries comprise Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.