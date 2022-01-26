US suggests Winter Olympics could influence Russia’s military planning in Ukraine

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A senior US official suggested Wednesday that the Winter Olympics beginning next week in China could affect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s calculations over a possible invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said that the Winter Olympics in Beijing could impact Putin’s thinking about potential military action, noting at a virtual European think tank event Wednesday that she thinks Chinese President Xi Jinping “would not be ecstatic if Putin chose that moment to invade Ukraine.”

The Beijing Olympics kick off at the beginning of February and Putin plans to be there, Sherman added.

There’s some history involving Russia’s military action and the Olympics. Russia’s invasion of Crimea occurred in 2014 just as the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, were wrapping up. In 2008, Russia invaded Georgia during the Summer Olympics in Beijing.

The Biden administration has been warning that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent as Moscow has amassed tens of thousands of troops along the border with Ukraine. The Pentagon on Monday announced up to 8,500 troops were placed on heightened alert for a possible deployment to Eastern Europe to support NATO countries amid Russia’s escalation.

