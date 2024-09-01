US Secretary Of State For Haiti, DR

News Americas, New York, NY, September 4, 2024: U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is set to visit Haiti and the Dominican Republic beginning tomorrow, September 5 and through Sept. 6, 2024, to strengthen ties and discuss critical issues in both nations.

Haitian National Police spokesperson Michel-Ange Louis Jeune speaks during a press conference for the official presentation of the new spokespersons Jack Ombaka (R) for Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) and Jhunie Laura Ganeme (L) for the Armed Forces of Haiti (FAD’H) in Port-au-Prince,Haiti, September 2,2024. (Photo by CLARENS SIFFROY/AFP via Getty Images)

In Haiti, Secretary Blinken will meet with Transitional Presidential Council Coordinator Edgard Leblanc Fils and Prime Minister Garry Conille. The focus will be on the next steps in Haiti’s democratic transition, with the United States reaffirming its commitment to providing humanitarian aid and supporting Haitian-led stabilization efforts. Secretary Blinken will also engage with leaders of the Multinational Security Support mission to emphasize the importance of reestablishing security in the country and promoting human rights.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Photo by DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

Following his visit to Haiti, Secretary Blinken will travel to the Dominican Republic for talks with President Luis Abinader. In Santo Domingo, the discussions will center on strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two nations, advancing inclusive economic growth, promoting human rights, and enhancing good governance, security, and climate resilience. These goals will be pursued through initiatives such as the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030) and the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI).

This diplomatic mission, the U.S. says, underscores its commitment to supporting the Caribbean region’s stability, security, and prosperity.

Save 50.0% on select products from ILOUYU with promo code 50L8K5V7, through 9/20 while supplies last.